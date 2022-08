Meteorologist Greg Dutra was delivering the daily weather news for ABC Chicago and accidentally discovered that his map was interactive when he touched the screen:

This wasn’t in the training manual! @TBrownABC7 @valwarnertv and I go OFF THE RAILS when I discovered the TV is a touch screen while on-air on @ABC7Chicago 😂 pic.twitter.com/almrdxqz3d — Greg Dutra (@DutraWeather) August 4, 2022

It’s good, wholesome joy from a data display, in case you forgot what that looks like.