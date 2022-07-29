Data visualization(-ish) in the style of famous artists

July 29, 2022

Topic

Data Art  /  , ,

DALL-E is an AI system from OpenAI that creates images from text. You can enter very random things and get very real-looking output. So of course someone entered “data visualization in the style of insert-anything-here” for a wide array of inspiration. I’m partial to the bar chart made out of cake.