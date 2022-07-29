DALL-E is an AI system from OpenAI that creates images from text. You can enter very random things and get very real-looking output. So of course someone entered “data visualization in the style of insert-anything-here” for a wide array of inspiration. I’m partial to the bar chart made out of cake.
Data visualization(-ish) in the style of famous artists
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Top Brewery Road Trip, Routed Algorithmically
There are a lot of great craft breweries in the United States, but there is only so much time. This is the computed best way to get to the top rated breweries and how to maximize the beer tasting experience. Every journey begins with a single sip.
Racial Divide
It’s hard to think of much else. These maps show the racial divide between black and white people in major cities.