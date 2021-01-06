OpenAI trained a neural network that they call DALL·E with a dataset of text and image pairs. So now the neural network can take text input and output random combinations of descriptors and objects, like a purse in the style of Rubik’s cube or a teapot imitating Pikachu.
Neural network creates images from text
Projects by FlowingData See All →
How the American Work Day Changed in 15 Years
The American Time Use Survey recently released results for 2018. That makes 15 years of data. What’s different? What’s the same?
Best Burger Ranks
Survey participants were asked to grade fast food burger restaurants on eight criteria. This is how each restaurant ranked.