Researchers are studying the electrical rhythms in plant cells. I’m not sure what that means exactly or what they’re measuring, but it sounds fun.
Rhythm in plant cells
Finding the New Age, for Your Age
You’ve probably heard the lines about how “40 is the new 30” or “30 is the new 20.” What is this based on? I tried to solve the problem using life expectancy data. Your age is the new age.
Restless Sleep With Age
It seems like no matter what I do, I cannot sleep through the night. Will it ever let up? According to the data, the answer is no and it will only get worse.
Basketball Stat Cherry Picking
Wow your friends during the game with random win percentages, based on various player stats.