It’s Independence Day here in the United States, which means there will be fireworks in a lot of places. This chart from John Keefe for CNN shows why plans have changed in many areas.

That’s a big spike on July 4 and 5.

As an aside, that’s a Datawrapper chart. The tell is in view source, but the spacing and interaction usually tips me off. I’ve been noticing them on more news outlets lately, which speaks highly for Datawrapper’s ease-of-use and readability.