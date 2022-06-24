With Roe vs. Wade in place, there were areas in the United States where a woman had to travel farther than others to get to the nearest clinic. With Roe vs. Wade overturned, the geography will change as states enforce bans. For NYT’s The Upshot, Quoctrung Bui, Claire Cain Miller and Margot Sanger-Katz mapped what will likely happen.
Increased distance to the nearest clinic
Projects by FlowingData See All →
What That Election Probability Means
You’re going to see probability values mentioned a lot these next few months. Many people will misinterpret. But not you.
Where Your Job is Most Popular
Some jobs are common nationwide, because they are needed everywhere. Others are more specific to geography. See where job falls on the spectrum.