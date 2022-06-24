Increased distance to the nearest clinic

June 24, 2022

With Roe vs. Wade in place, there were areas in the United States where a woman had to travel farther than others to get to the nearest clinic. With Roe vs. Wade overturned, the geography will change as states enforce bans. For NYT’s The Upshot, Quoctrung Bui, Claire Cain Miller and Margot Sanger-Katz mapped what will likely happen.