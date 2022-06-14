Different languages, but similar information rates

Christophe Coupé and company analyzed speech rate (on the left) across different languages, and then compared it to information rate (on the right) in bits per second. While speech rate and information rate are still coupled, there’s less variation in information rate across languages. More syllables doesn’t necessarily mean more information.
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Where People Work and How Much They Make
Salaries for occupations with the same job title can vary across industries. This interactive shows you by how much and who works where.
Social Media Usage by Age
Here’s the breakdown by age for American adults in 2021, based on data from the Pew Research Center.
How Much We Eat vs. How Much We Need
On average, we use less energy as we age, and so we should eat less. We don’t always adjust soon enough though.