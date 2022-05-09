The rules around a car’s aerodynamics for Formula 1 racing changed a lot this year, which means new challenges and big shifts in team rankings. Josh Katz and Jeremy White, for The New York Times, illustrated the changes and how modifications affect a car’s performance.
Formula 1 car redesign
