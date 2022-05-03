Tucker Carlson hosts a nightly show viewed by millions. The New York Times analyzed the changing structure of the show and Carlson’s recurring speaking points, over a span of 1,150 episodes. NYT shows the results with a mix of audio and video clips and wideout views like the one above, which mark episodes that use specific types of rhetoric.
Tucker Carlson word usage and patterns
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Salary and Occupation
Salaries vary across occupations. Here are some charts that show by how much for 800 of them.
Shifts in Job Distribution
In the 1950s, almost half of all employed people were either in farming or manufacturing. As you can imagine, work changed a bit over the years.
How Much Minimum Wage Changed in Each State
Minimum wage has increased over the years, but by how much depends on where you live.