Inflation is high. For NYT’s The Upshot, Emily Badger, Aatish Bhatia and Quoctrung Bui busted out the word cloud to show the price increases people noticed in February. As you might expect, the things that people purchase more often appear higher on the list, because the changes are easier to track.
Price increases people have noticed
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Data Underload #5 – The Portfolio
Lazy Bob called himself an information designer, but everyone else knew the truth.
How We Spend Our Money, a Breakdown
We know spending changes when you have more money. Here’s by how much.
Constructed Career Paths from Job Switching Data
Shifting from one occupation to another can take a swing in the career path. Given your current job, what paths could you take? Here are some constructed possibilities.