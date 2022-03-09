World Bank’s Gender Data Portal

In an effort to make gender inequalities more obvious, World Bank updated their Gender Data Portal:

The World Bank Group has redesigned its Gender Data Portal with these audiences in mind by offering over 900 gender indicators in different formats, ranging from raw data to appealing visualizations and stories. Making sex-disaggregated data easier to analyze, interpret and visualize will bring into focus gender issues that are frequently invisible, including on topics such as digital development, transport, and water. It will highlight existing gender gaps as well as gaps in the availability of gender data.