Investors bought up a lot of houses in 2021

March 4, 2022

Home prices in the U.S. increased dramatically over the past couple of years. The percentage of home purchases by investors rather than future home owners also increased. For The Washington Post, Kevin Schaul and Jonathan O’Connell examined how much these percentages increased in major metro areas. In some places, over a third of home purchases went to investors.