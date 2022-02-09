Frequency trails in the snow

Same vibes pic.twitter.com/oXjhdwS3yW
— Matt Blackwell (@matt_blackwell) February 7, 2022
This is a good tweet.
Same vibes pic.twitter.com/oXjhdwS3yW
— Matt Blackwell (@matt_blackwell) February 7, 2022
This is a good tweet.
From the teenage years to college to adulthood through retirement, sleep is all over the place at first but then converges towards consistency.
The most common causes of death changed over the years. They vary across sex and age group. This animation shows the details of these changes.
Survey participants were asked to grade fast food burger restaurants on eight criteria. This is how each restaurant ranked.