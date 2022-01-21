Joke machine learning projects to advance your career

In an automated job climate that analyzes resumes and inspects social profiles, it can be a challenge to find the job that’s right for you. Luckily, Jess Peter for The Pudding put together a satirical set of tools to combat the recruiting bots. Generate a fake resume with a specified level of experience, define a profile pic for your socials, and then use that fake image of your face for the video interview.

I wonder if someone has ever done this in real life. This had to have happened at least once, right?