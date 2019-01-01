Fake internet

Max Read for New York Magazine describes the fake-ness of internet through the metrics, the people, and the content:

Can we still trust the metrics? After the Inversion, what’s the point? Even when we put our faith in their accuracy, there’s something not quite real about them: My favorite statistic this year was Facebook’s claim that 75 million people watched at least a minute of Facebook Watch videos every day — though, as Facebook admitted, the 60 seconds in that one minute didn’t need to be watched consecutively. Real videos, real people, fake minutes.

I wonder how the fake-ness level online compares to fraud IRL.