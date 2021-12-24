Many colleges use virtual proctoring software in an effort to reduce cheating on tests that students take virtually at home. But the software relies on facial recognition and assumptions about the proper testing environment. YR Media breaks down the flaws and even provides a simulation so that you can see what it’s like.
Virtual proctoring simulation
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Seeing How Much We Ate Over the Years
How long will chicken reign supreme? Who wins between lemon and lime? Is nonfat ice cream really ice cream? Does grapefruit ever make a comeback? Find out in these charts.
Data Underload #8 – Unsolicited
A few months back, the Caltrans Performance Measurement System (PeMS) …