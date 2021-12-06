Shrinking the Mercator projection to equal area

December 6, 2021

It’s been a while since we got our regular reminder that the Mercator projection is better for navigation on the tradeoff for distorted area at the poles. Neil Kaye provides an animation:

See also the Mercator projection with the poles shifted to where you live and this physical demo of how all maps have their distortions.