Shrinking the Mercator projection to equal area

It’s been a while since we got our regular reminder that the Mercator projection is better for navigation on the tradeoff for distorted area at the poles. Neil Kaye provides an animation:

Animating the mercator projection so countries and territories are correct size and shape in relation to each other.#dataviz #30Daymapchallenge #worldisnotflat #day28 pic.twitter.com/968GSBepA1 — Neil Kaye (@neilrkaye) November 28, 2021

See also the Mercator projection with the poles shifted to where you live and this physical demo of how all maps have their distortions.