Wombo Dream is a fun app that lets you enter some words to output a related AI-powered artwork in various styles. You can get the app, or you can play with it in your browser. I entered my dissertation title.
AI-powered artwork app
Projects by FlowingData See All →
When People Find a New Job
Looking at the 100 most common jobs people switched to, a timeline comes into view when we adjust the relative switch rates by age.
Percentage of Households in Each Income Level
What percentage of households fall into lower-, middle-, and upper-income levels when you adjust for household size?