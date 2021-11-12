We know the oceans are deep, but it’s difficult to grasp the scale of just how deep, because, well, it’s underwater. MetaBallStudios, a YouTube channel that focuses on perspective and 3-D animation, guides you through the depths of major bodies of water. You’ll pass notable on-land monuments along the way. [via kottke]
Scale of ocean depths
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Most Popular Fields of Study, Since 1970
Based on bachelor’s degrees conferred, here are the fields that were and are currently popular.