The oceans are deep. But how deep and what’s down there? Neal Agarwal provides this piece, The Deep Sea, that scales the depths of the ocean to your browser window. Scroll, scroll, and then scroll some more to see what sea life (and other things) reside at various depths.

Agarwal’s Size of Space piece from last month explores the size of space in a similar vein. It’s equally fun.

This is the internet I signed up for.