Mapping climate change in the Arctic

UnstableGround is a project from the Woodwell Climate Research Center that focuses on climate change in the Arctic:
Climate change is transforming the Arctic, impacting people and ecosystems across this vast region. But because our climate system is connected globally, what happens in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic.
Discover how Arctic landscapes are changing and learn about the consequences for communities across the globe.
A stories section uses maps, charts, and photographs to communicate the ongoing research.