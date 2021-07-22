Olympic event visual explainers

July 22, 2021

With the Olympics starting on Friday, The New York Times started their coverage of events and athletes to watch. Their visual explainers are always very good in that the topic is entertaining and the results feel like a creative break, which a lot of us could probably use right about now. Check out what NYT has so far for climbing, gymnastics, hurdles, and swimming.