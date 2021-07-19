K-pop seems to be inescapable these days, which really confuses me. Marian Liu, Youjin Shin, and Shelly Tan for The Washington Post explored the rise in popularity and what makes the songs and artists so popular.
Rise of K-pop
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Shifts in Job Distribution
In the 1950s, almost half of all employed people were either in farming or manufacturing. As you can imagine, work changed a bit over the years.
Where Your Job is Most Popular
Some jobs are common nationwide, because they are needed everywhere. Others are more specific to geography. See where job falls on the spectrum.
Data Underload #13 – Corned Beef Recipe
For as far back as I can remember, I’ve always had corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day, or at least on the week of.