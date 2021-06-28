Postmaster General Louis DeJoy proposed new standards for first-class mail, which would slow down how long it takes for you to receive a letter. The Washington Post made an interactive (paywall) to see how the plan would change delivery times from your ZIP code.
Mail slowdown
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Jobs that Marry Together the Most
Find out which jobs most often pair together among married couples.
Interactive: How Americans Get to Work
The way that people get around can say a lot about how a place is made up. Here’s an interactive map that shows how people get to work in America.
Where Bars Outnumber Grocery Stores
A closer look at the age old question of where there are more bars than grocery stores, and vice versa.