Princeton University’s Net-Zero America project analyzes and models the infrastructure required to get to net-zero carbon emissions nationally. Dave Merrill for Bloomberg highlighted the group’s estimates for land usage to build things like wind and solar farms, which, as you might imagine, will require millions of acres.
Maps of land required to get to net-zero emissions
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Shifting Incomes for American Jobs
For various occupations, the difference between the person who makes the most and the one who makes the least can be significant.
Minimum Wage and Cost of Living
We already looked at minimum wage over time, but when it comes to geography and income, you also have to consider the cost of living for a fair comparison.
Where Bars Outnumber Grocery Stores
A closer look at the age old question of where there are more bars than grocery stores, and vice versa.