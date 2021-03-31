Exploring your Google search history

Search history can say a lot of about a person, like where they’re going, where they want to be, what they want to learn about, or what they’re trying to make — at some point in their life. Search Record, by Jon Packles, is a way to parse through your history. Download your archive, import it into the locally-run tool, and explore.

I’m more of DuckDuckGo person, so I can speak to the specificity of the tool, but it looks insightful. At the least, I’d want to download my search archive and play around with it.