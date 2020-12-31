Pollution exposure plotted, a comparison between two kids’ day

December 31, 2020

The New York Times measured pollution exposure during the day for two kids who live in New Delhi. Usually just described in terms of micrograms of particulate matter, the piece puts in more effort to give a feel for each person’s day-to-day. Side-by-side video along with a scrolling line chart provide a clear contrast between the two lives.