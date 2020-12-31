The New York Times measured pollution exposure during the day for two kids who live in New Delhi. Usually just described in terms of micrograms of particulate matter, the piece puts in more effort to give a feel for each person’s day-to-day. Side-by-side video along with a scrolling line chart provide a clear contrast between the two lives.
Pollution exposure plotted, a comparison between two kids’ day
Projects by FlowingData See All →
How People Meet Their Partners
“So how’d you two meet?” There’s always a story, but the general ways people meet are usually similar. Here are the most common.
Redefining Old Age
What is old? When it comes to subjects like health care and retirement, we often think of old in fixed terms. But as people live longer, it’s worth changing the definition.