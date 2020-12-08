House raided of fired Florida data manager in charged of Covid-19 dashboard

Jeffrey Schweers for Tallahassee Democrat:
State police brandishing firearms Monday raided the Tallahassee home of Rebekah Jones, the former Department of Health employee who built the state’s much-praised COVID-19 dashboard before being fired over what she said was refusing to “manipulate data.”
“They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids,” Jones tweeted shortly before 5 p.m.
After her firing in May, Jones started her own Covid-19 dashboard independently and has been maintaining it daily.
Strange.