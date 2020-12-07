Data Sketches, the book

Data Sketches was a one-year visualization collaboration between Nadieh Bremer and Shirley Wu that started in 2016. Each month they separately visualized a topic, and at the end of each month they’d have two very different pieces that were visually unique and showed different angles of the same thing.

They also documented their process and design decisions for every project, which provided another layer of depth to the work.

Now it’s a book and available for pre-order. Very cool.

(I’m trying to get over that this project started more than four years ago. Time has been moving slow these days, but also. Time. Passes. Fast.)