A game where you get to be a faceworker and mess with an AI system

Kyle McDonald, in collaboration with Greg Borenstein, Evelyn Masso, and Fei Lui, made Facework. It’s a game that imagines a platform where people use their faces in a gig economy and you’re encouraged to trick the AI that you’re something you’re not — with your face.
