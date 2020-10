In 1966, artist Ed Ruscha published Every Building on the Sunset Strip, which was a stiched collection of photos taken while driving along Sunset Boulevard. Ruscha continued to take pictures over the years. Getty and Stamen made the multi-year work available online with a unique explorer that lets you drive the drive along 12 timelines.

Select your vehicle, the years, and move along the map.

See also Eric Rodenbeck’s process post on how the work came together.