Pen plotters slowly draw out a picture line-by-line, so when you watch a chart plot out, it shows up on the paper one piece at a time. Silfa Huttner and Duncan Geere’s use this unraveling “feature” in Plottervision. In the video above, they describe fluctuating oil prices.

Pen plotters are all the rage these days. I think it must be some combination of pressure and time. That’s all it takes really. Pressure and time.