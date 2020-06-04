Protecting your mobile data and privacy while at a protest

Maddy Varner reporting for The Markup:
“All protesting and all marches are a series of balancing acts of different priorities and acceptable risks,” said Mason Donahue, a member of Lucy Parsons Labs, a Chicago-based group of technologists and activists that run digital security training classes and have investigated the Chicago Police Department’s use of surveillance technology. “There is a lot of communication ability that goes away if you don’t bring a phone period,” he said.
So if you’re going to take your phone, you might want to do some of the following things to minimize risk.
These are straightforward items like installing an app or changing a setting on your phone, so it should only take a few minutes before you step out.