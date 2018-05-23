Data Sharing  /  , ,

When surveillance turns into stalking

May 23, 2018

Many surveillance apps cater to parents who want to keep tabs on their children who have mobile phones. Many of these apps are used for less parental purposes. Jennifer Valentino-DeVries for The New York Times reports:

More than 200 apps and services offer would-be stalkers a variety of capabilities, from basic location tracking to harvesting texts and even secretly recording video, according to a new academic study. More than two dozen services were promoted as surveillance tools for spying on romantic partners, according to the researchers and reporting by The New York Times. Most of the spying services required access to victims’ phones or knowledge of their passwords — both common in domestic relationships.

Favorites

Pizza Place Geography

Most of the major pizza chains are within a 5-mile …

How We Spend Our Money, a Breakdown

We know spending changes when you have more money. Here’s by how much.

Life expectancy changes

The data goes back to 1960 and up to the most current estimates for 2009. Each line represents a country.

One Dataset, Visualized 25 Ways

“Let the data speak” they say. But what happens when the data rambles on and on?