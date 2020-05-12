I’m just gonna put this right here, from @_daviant: “Another day another stupid Excel chart”.
Making stupid Excel bar charts
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
19 Maps That Will Blow Your Mind and Change the Way You See the World. Top All-time. You Won’t Believe Your Eyes. Watch.
Many lists of maps promise to change the way you see the world, but this one actually does.
Data Underload #6 – Bed Head
Your hair distribution in the morning, based on how you slept the previous night.
How Many Kids We Have and When We Have Them
Many parents stop at two kids. Most are done by three. Still, everyone has their own timelines. Here are 1,000 of them.