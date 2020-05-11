First unified geologic map of the moon

The USGS released a unified geologic map of the moon on a 1:5,000,000-scale — and the data to go with it:

This new work represents a seamless, globally consistent, 1:5,000,000-scale geologic map derived from the six digitally renovated geologic maps (see Source Online Linkage below). The goal of this project was to create a digital resource for science research and analysis, future geologic mapping efforts, be it local-, regional-, or global-scale products, and as a resource for the educators and the public interested in lunar geology. Here we present the completed mapping project as unit contacts, geologic unit polygons, linear features, and unit and feature nomenclature annotation.

That paintball aesthetic is quite becoming.