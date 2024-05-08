Readable and informative AI safety guide

You might’ve heard a little something about AI these past few months. If the ideas seem kind of fuzzy, Nicky Case and Hack Club are collaborating on a guide for how these things work and the issues that we should address as AI-based things grow more common. It has comics.

While the current tools are fun to play with, there are and will be real safety challenges as the systems slurp up more data and process faster. It grows more likely that the systems will directly affect your day-to-day life. So it seems worthwhile to know a bit how they work instead of blindly trusting companies than run with different motivations than you.