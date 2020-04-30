Who Funds the World Health Organization

A couple of weeks ago — or maybe it was a couple of years ago, I’m not sure — the administration announced it would withdraw funding from the World Health Organization. Using the two-year budget from 2018-2019, here’s who contributes to WHO, broken up by contributor and contribution type.



WHO makes funding data available here, where they use four main contribution types:

Assessed contributions — Kind of like member dues, based on population and economic factors.

Specified voluntary contributions — Non-assessed and earmarked for specific purposes and programs.

Core voluntary contributions — Non-assessed with flexible usage to run programs.

Pandemic Influenza Preparedness (PIP) contributions — Funding for a framework to “implement a global approach to pandemic influenza preparedness and response.”

For the 2018-19 period, the United States contributed $893 million, or about 16 percent of the WHO’s overall $5.6 billion budget. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation contributed the second most as specified voluntary contributions of $530 million.



