The coronavirus changed what information we search for. Has anyone been more interested in making masks or hand sanitizer in the history of the world? For The Washington Post, Alyssa Fowers compares search rankings for how, where, what, and how the week of April 5 to 11, for 2019 against 2020.
Change in Google searches since the virus
