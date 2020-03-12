Bartosz Ciechanowski took a deep dive into how gears work and the physics behind the movement with a series of graphics and interactives:

I’ve always been fascinated by mechanical gears. There is something captivating about the way their teeth come together to create a fluid, unified motion.

In this blog post I’d like to look at these simple machines up close. I’ll explain how gears affect the properties of rotational motion and how the shape of their teeth is way more sophisticated than it may initially seem.