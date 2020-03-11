Map of all the trees and forests
EarthArtAustralia mapped all of the trees and forests in the United States, based on data from researchers Hansen et al. at the University of Maryland.
We’ve seen minimalist maps like this before, but the introduction of 90m digital elevation data provides another dimension:
Pretty.
This map, among many others, is also available in poster form.
Become a FlowingData Member
Support an independent site. Make great charts.
Favorites
The Stages of Relationships, Distributed
Everyone’s relationship timeline is a little different. This animation plays out real-life paths to marriage.
19 Maps That Will Blow Your Mind and Change the Way You See the World. Top All-time. You Won’t Believe Your Eyes. Watch.
Many lists of maps promise to change the way you see the world, but this one actually does.
How Much the Everyday Changes When You Have Kids
I compared time use for those with children under 18 against those without. Here’s where the minutes go.