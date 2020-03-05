The CDC recommends that you do not touch your face to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. We do this quite a bit without even thinking about it, so Do Not Touch Your Face uses machine learning to help you adjust. Train the algorithm, and then the algorithm trains you.
Machine learning to help you not touch your face
Projects by Nathan Yau
