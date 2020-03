R turned 20 last week. The first public release of R was on February 29, 2000. Jozef Hajnala with the look back:

The power of R comes by no small part from the fact that it is easily extensible and the extensions are easily accessible using The Comprehensive R Archive Network, known to most simply as CRAN.

My initial reaction was, “Wow, 20 years. R is old.” And then I realized, “So R was only… three when I started using it… wait a minute.”