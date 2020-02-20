Mike Bloomberg’s ad spending might not be that much relative to his own net worth, but compared to other candidates’ spending, it’s a whole lot of money. The Washington Post puts the spending into perspective with a long scroller. Each rectangle represents $100k, and there are “mile markers” along the way to keep you anchored on the scale.
Bloomberg ad spending, relative to other candidates’
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
Bachelor’s Degree Movers
As industries change and interests shift, some bachelor’s degrees grow more popular while others become less so.
Working on Tips, by State
What percentage of a waiter and waitress’s income comes from tips and what comes from salary? The calculation isn’t straightforward but we can try.
Firearms Dealers vs. Burgers, Pizza, and Coffee
As of May 2016, there were 64,432 licensed firearms dealers and pawnbrokers, which got me wondering how that compares to other businesses.