CineShader, for cinematic shaders

From Lusion, CineShader is a fun editor for those who are familiar with Shadertoy:

CineShader is a real-time 3D shader visualiser. It leverages the Shadertoy.com API to bring thousands of existing shader artworks into a cinematic 3D environment.

The whole project was started as an idea of using a web demo to explain what procedural noise is to our clients at Lusion. After sending out the demo to some of our friends, we were encouraged to add the live editor support and we decided to release it to the public.