In 2018, there was a squirrel census count at Central Park in New York. New York Times graphics editor Denise Lu participated in the citizen science project “to collect the kind of data that underlies the work I do every day.” Lu did a short but interesting piece on her experience counting squirrels.

You can download the data via NYC Open Data.

Now I’m wondering if I should apply to be a 2020 Census counter. Um, for people, not squirrels.