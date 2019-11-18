How to Make a Bump Chart in R, with ggplot

The bump chart is a line chart variant that focuses specifically on ranks over time instead of absolute values.

The advantage of the bump chart is that it’s unaffected by large differences in magnitudes, whereas a standard line chart might find itself with a bunch of lines clustered at the bottom because of a high-value category. The bump chart instead spaces ranks evenly.

With this in mind, the process of making a bump chart is similar to making a line chart in ggplot. The difference is that you need to calculate ranks first (if they’re not available already), and because you’re looking at ranks, it is a good idea to adjust the vertical scale accordingly.