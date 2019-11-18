How to Make a Bump Chart in R, with ggplot
Visualize rankings over time instead of absolute values to focus on order instead of the magnitude of change.
The bump chart is a line chart variant that focuses specifically on ranks over time instead of absolute values.
The advantage of the bump chart is that it’s unaffected by large differences in magnitudes, whereas a standard line chart might find itself with a bunch of lines clustered at the bottom because of a high-value category. The bump chart instead spaces ranks evenly.
With this in mind, the process of making a bump chart is similar to making a line chart in ggplot. The difference is that you need to calculate ranks first (if they’re not available already), and because you’re looking at ranks, it is a good idea to adjust the vertical scale accordingly.
To access this full tutorial and download the source code you must be a member. (If you are already a member, log in here.)
Get instant access to this tutorial and over a hundred more, plus courses, guides, and additional resources.
Membership
You'll get unlimited access to hundreds of hours worth of step-by-step visualization courses and tutorials for insight and presentation — all while supporting an independent site. Source code and data is included so that you can more easily apply what you learn in your own work.
The tutorials are very helpful to move from "Oooo, cool!" to how to actually DO the cool.
Members also recieve a weekly newsletter, The Process, which looks more closely at the tools, the rules, and the guidelines and how they work in practice.
See samples of everything you gain access to:
More Tutorials See All →
How to Make an Interactive Stacked Area Chart
Stacked area charts let you see categorical data over time. Interaction allows you to focus on specific categories without losing sight of the big picture.
How to Customize Axes in R
For presentation purposes, it can be useful to adjust the style of your axes and reference lines for readability. It’s all about the details.
Moving Past Default R Charts
Customizing your charts doesn’t have to be a time-intensive process. With just a teeny bit more effort, you can get something that fits your needs.