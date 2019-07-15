Modern reproduction of an 1868 catalog of flower illustrations

Nicholas Rougeux, who has a knack and the patience to recreate vintage works in a modern context, reproduced Elizabeth Twining’s Illustrations of the Natural Orders of Plants:

If someone told me when I was young that I would spend three months of my time tracing nineteenth century botanical illustrations and enjoy it, I would have scoffed, but that’s what I did to reproduce Elizabeth Twining’s Illustrations of the Natural Orders of Plants and I loved every minute.

The best part is that you can select flowers in the text or on the illustrations to focus on a specific parts, which makes descriptions easier to interpret.

Read more on Rougeux’s process here.