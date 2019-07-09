National Geographic went all out on their atlas of moons. Space. Orbits. Rotating and interactive objects in the sky. Ooo. You’ll want to bookmark this one for later, so you can spend time with it.
Atlas of all the moons in our solar system
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
3-D-Printed Time Series Plates
After seeing a 1950s physical visualization, I wondered if I could follow a similar process using modern techniques.
Income Taxes You Would Pay in Each State
Some states have high rates. Some have low. But whether a state is lower or higher for you depends on more than just the high brackets.
How Much Alcohol Americans Drink
Most people have one or two drinks on average, but some consume much more.