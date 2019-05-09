How the 2020 Census will be different

Ted Mellnik and Reuben Fischer-Baum for The Washington Post describe the changes to the 2020 Census, which will lean more heavily on technology:

The coming census also will break with history with a controversial restoration of a citizenship question, as well as with the adoption of new technologies that change how the count is performed

The census will move away from paper as the primary way to collect data, for the first time since it began in 1790. You will be able to answer the census on the Internet, and census workers in the field will use mobile phone apps.

For the first time since 1880, census workers probably won’t visit your neighborhood to confirm your address. Instead, they’re relying mostly on high-resolution imagery to verify their maps.